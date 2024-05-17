0
Friday 17 May 2024 - 21:56

Russia Says Downgrading Diplomatic Ties with US Possible

In his words, Russia has never been the first to make such moves in its relations with the United States or other NATO countries.

"But, in my opinion, [such steps are] quite possible if the West chooses the path of escalation," the diplomat told in an interviews with TASS.

He added that developments that will make the downgrade of diplomatic relations possible "do not necessarily imply increased support to Kyiv," but, for example, measures "related to our assets or other moves in the economic domain."

The diplomat, however, added that he was not ready to theorize on what the exact "trigger" for this situation could be.

"I’m not ready to theorize on the subject," he said. "If the situation continues to deteriorate, it will become a subject of specific analysis and decision-making at the level of political leaders.".
