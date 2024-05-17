Israeli-Occupied Eilat Port Comes Under Attack

Islam Times - The occupied port of Eilat was attacked by Resistance forces early on Friday.

Issuing a statement, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced that its forces have attacked a vital target in Eilat Port in occupied Palestine.Last day, the Iraq-based Resistance group claimed responsibility for targeting an Israeli oil refinery in Haifa.Since the start of the al-Aqsa Storm operation on the 7th of last October, the occupied port of Eilat has been targeted several times by the Yemeni forces and the Islamic Resistance of Iraq to declare support for the oppressed people of Gaza.Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.