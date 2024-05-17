Islam Times - The Iranian president visited the ship's command bridge system, which was designed and indigenized by a domestic knowledge-based company while attending the Imam Khomeini Naval University in Nowshahr.

This afternoon (Friday), on the second day of Iran's President's provincial tour to Mazandaran, Seyed Ebrahim Raisi went to Imam Khomeini University of Naval Sciences in Nowshahr to visit the ship's command simulator bridge at this university.This system, which was designed and indigenized by a domestic knowledge-based company, is a comprehensive simulator of navigation and ship command bridge, which includes a main bridge with 270-degree image processing and six sub-bridges with 180-degree image processing.Navigating the ship using control and guidance tools, ARPA radar, watching the surrounding environment of the vessel on the horizon, and using the radar positioning system for the command of vessel maneuvering and mooring operations are among the comprehensive measures that this system can perform.During a visit to the northern province of Mazandaran on Thursday, President Ebrahim Raisi inaugurated four major port development projects with a total investment of 2.55 trillion rials ($5.1 million) in Amirabad Port.Transport and Urban Development Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash also accompanied the president in the inauguration ceremony.Also, this simulator can offer capabilities such as planning and carrying out a scenario by determining the position, maintaining safe navigation, responding to emergencies and critical conditions, responding to signals issued at sea, steering and maneuvering the vessel, determining the position and accuracy in setting the position, coordinating search and rescue operations. Establishing monitoring or guarding measures and instructions, maintaining safe navigation through the use and maneuvering and guiding the ship in any condition are other features and capabilities embedded in this system.Upon arrival to the province, President Raisi described Mazandaran Province as a region enjoying great potential to move towards more development.