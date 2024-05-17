0
Friday 17 May 2024 - 22:03

Tehran Dismisses Arab League's Claim Over Iranian Islands In Persian Gulf

Story Code : 1135789
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman, Nasser Kan'ani, on Friday, while rejecting a term embedded in the statement of the 33rd meeting of the Arab League leaders in Bahrain related to Iran's three islands in the Persian Gulf, said: "Tehran has dismissed “baseless” and “unacceptable” the Arab League statement on Abu Musa, the Greater and Lesser Tunbs in the Persian Gulf, reiterating its sovereignty over the three Iranian islands."

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan’ani made the remarks on Thursday after the 33rd Arab League summit repeated the United Arab Emirates’ claim to the trio of the Iranian islands in its final statement following a meeting in the Bahraini capital Manama.

“It has been stated and emphasized time and again that the three Iranian islands of Abu Musa, the Greater and Lesser Tunbs are an integral and eternal part of the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran," he said.

The Persian Gulf islands of Abu Musa, the Greater and Lesser Tunbs have historically been part of Iran, proof of which can be found and corroborated by countless historical, legal, and geographical documents in Iran and other parts of the world. 
