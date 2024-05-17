Azerbaijan Intends To Relocate Embassy in Tehran

Islam Times - Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs announced that the embassy of this country in Tehran has been moved to a new location, and after its completion, the diplomatic activity of the embassy will be resumed soon.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman, Aykhan Hajizada, addressed inquiries from local media regarding the potential re-opening of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran.Hajizada noted that following the terrorist attack against Azerbaijan’s Embassy in January of last year, one of the main directions of the negotiations with the Iranian side was around the issue of full security assurances of the Embassy.“During the last few months, the expectations of our country were conveyed to the Iranian officials within the framework of contacts and negotiations, while proper work was carried out with the Iranian side to relocate our Embassy to a new venue that meets all the requirements necessary for the Embassy,” he said.The spokesman stressed that as a result of carried out work, the new location of Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Tehran has already been determined.“Currently, appropriate measures are being taken to create the necessary conditions for the Embassy in the said venue and building. After the mentioned works are completed, it is planned to restore the activity of the Embassy in the new venue,” Hajizada added.