0
Friday 17 May 2024 - 22:05

Azerbaijan Intends To Relocate Embassy in Tehran

Story Code : 1135790
Azerbaijan Intends To Relocate Embassy in Tehran
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman, Aykhan Hajizada, addressed inquiries from local media regarding the potential re-opening of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran.

Hajizada noted that following the terrorist attack against Azerbaijan’s Embassy in January of last year, one of the main directions of the negotiations with the Iranian side was around the issue of full security assurances of the Embassy.

“During the last few months, the expectations of our country were conveyed to the Iranian officials within the framework of contacts and negotiations, while proper work was carried out with the Iranian side to relocate our Embassy to a new venue that meets all the requirements necessary for the Embassy,” he said.

The spokesman stressed that as a result of carried out work, the new location of Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Tehran has already been determined.

“Currently, appropriate measures are being taken to create the necessary conditions for the Embassy in the said venue and building. After the mentioned works are completed, it is planned to restore the activity of the Embassy in the new venue,” Hajizada added.
Comment


Featured Stories
Egypt Deploys Military Convoys to Gaza Border as Tensions with Israel Flare
Egypt Deploys Military Convoys to Gaza Border as Tensions with Israel Flare
ICJ Urges Israel to Provide Info. about Gaza Evacuation Zones
ICJ Urges Israel to Provide Info. about Gaza Evacuation Zones
17 May 2024
Poll: Half of Israelis Favor Gantz over Netanyahu for Premiership
Poll: Half of Israelis Favor Gantz over Netanyahu for Premiership
17 May 2024
Russia Ready for Talks with Ukraine: Putin
Russia Ready for Talks with Ukraine: Putin
17 May 2024
Hamas: ‘Israel’ Killed 70% of Its Captives in Gaza
Hamas: ‘Israel’ Killed 70% of Its Captives in Gaza
17 May 2024
Yemen Announces Downing New US Drone in Ma’rib
Yemen Announces Downing New US Drone in Ma’rib
17 May 2024
Islamic Resistance in Iraq Pledges Full Support to Palestinian Cause Against “Israel”
Islamic Resistance in Iraq Pledges Full Support to Palestinian Cause Against “Israel”
17 May 2024
Iran: To Respond Directly to ‘Israeli’ Threats
Iran: To Respond Directly to ‘Israeli’ Threats
17 May 2024
Arab Leaders Call for an Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza
Arab Leaders Call for an Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza
16 May 2024
Ansarullah: US Plays a Key Role in Aggression against Gaza Strip
Ansarullah: US Plays a Key Role in Aggression against Gaza Strip
16 May 2024
Russia Hails Any Peace Initiatives for Ukraine: Kremlin Spokesman
Russia Hails Any Peace Initiatives for Ukraine: Kremlin Spokesman
16 May 2024
Israel Confirms Hezbollah Attack on Military Facility Housing Spy Balloon
Israel Confirms Hezbollah Attack on Military Facility Housing Spy Balloon
16 May 2024
Hanyieh on Nakba Day: Hamas To Stay, ‘Israel’ Removal from our Land Inevitable
Hanyieh on Nakba Day: Hamas To Stay, ‘Israel’ Removal from our Land Inevitable
16 May 2024