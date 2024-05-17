Iran Dismisses US, UK Allegations over Drone Supplies in Ukraine War

Islam Times - The ambassador and permanent representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations rejected as baseless a US and British allegation that Iranian drones are being used by Russia in the Ukraine conflict.

Amir Saeed Iravani said Iran’s impartial position vis-à-vis the Ukraine war since the outbreak of the conflict has remained unchanged.In a letter to the rotating president of the UN Security Council, Pedro Comissario Afonso, Iravani dismissed the ‘unfounded’ and ‘baseless’ allegations by US and British envoys in a recent meeting that Iranian drones are being used in the war in Ukraine.The Iranian diplomat pointed out, “Contrary to these unfounded claims, the Islamic Republic of Iran has constantly taken a stance of impartiality from the outset of the Ukraine conflict and this principled position remains unchanged.”“Therefore, any claim regarding Iran’s involvement in the sale, export, or transfer of arms in contravention of its international obligations is completely unfounded and categorically rejected,” he added.The Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly called for the technical probe into such allegations, but the western side has failed to provide reliable proof to that end.