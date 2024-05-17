Iran UN Envoy Refutes US Claims over Military Aid to Yemen

Islam Times - The ambassador and permanent representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani vehemently denied US claims that Iran is sending arms to the Ansarullah movement in Yemen.

Iravani sent a letter to the UN chief Antonio Guterres, as well as the head of the UN Security Council, expressing regret over US dissemination of false claims aimed at advancing its short-sighted political interests.He said the US is using such accusations to justify its military aggression against Yemen.The accusation was leveled by the US envoy during a recent special meeting of the UN Security Council over the situation in Yemen.The Islamic Republic of Iran also had rejected similar accusations by the US, UK and French ambassadors leveled on April 14, 2024.The Iranian envoy reiterated that the Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes a peaceful resolution to the Yemen crisis while remaining committed to the freedom of navigation and maritime security.