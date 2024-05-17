0
Friday 17 May 2024 - 22:11

Iran UN Envoy Refutes US Claims over Military Aid to Yemen

Story Code : 1135792
Iran UN Envoy Refutes US Claims over Military Aid to Yemen
Iravani sent a letter to the UN chief Antonio Guterres, as well as the head of the UN Security Council, expressing regret over US dissemination of false claims aimed at advancing its short-sighted political interests.  

He said the US is using such accusations to justify its military aggression against Yemen. 

The accusation was leveled by the US envoy during a recent special meeting of the UN Security Council over the situation in Yemen.

The Islamic Republic of Iran also had rejected similar accusations by the US, UK and French ambassadors leveled on April 14, 2024. 

The Iranian envoy reiterated that the Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes a peaceful resolution to the Yemen crisis while remaining committed to the freedom of navigation and maritime security.
Comment


Featured Stories
Egypt Deploys Military Convoys to Gaza Border as Tensions with Israel Flare
Egypt Deploys Military Convoys to Gaza Border as Tensions with Israel Flare
ICJ Urges Israel to Provide Info. about Gaza Evacuation Zones
ICJ Urges Israel to Provide Info. about Gaza Evacuation Zones
17 May 2024
Poll: Half of Israelis Favor Gantz over Netanyahu for Premiership
Poll: Half of Israelis Favor Gantz over Netanyahu for Premiership
17 May 2024
Russia Ready for Talks with Ukraine: Putin
Russia Ready for Talks with Ukraine: Putin
17 May 2024
Hamas: ‘Israel’ Killed 70% of Its Captives in Gaza
Hamas: ‘Israel’ Killed 70% of Its Captives in Gaza
17 May 2024
Yemen Announces Downing New US Drone in Ma’rib
Yemen Announces Downing New US Drone in Ma’rib
17 May 2024
Islamic Resistance in Iraq Pledges Full Support to Palestinian Cause Against “Israel”
Islamic Resistance in Iraq Pledges Full Support to Palestinian Cause Against “Israel”
17 May 2024
Iran: To Respond Directly to ‘Israeli’ Threats
Iran: To Respond Directly to ‘Israeli’ Threats
17 May 2024
Arab Leaders Call for an Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza
Arab Leaders Call for an Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza
16 May 2024
Ansarullah: US Plays a Key Role in Aggression against Gaza Strip
Ansarullah: US Plays a Key Role in Aggression against Gaza Strip
16 May 2024
Russia Hails Any Peace Initiatives for Ukraine: Kremlin Spokesman
Russia Hails Any Peace Initiatives for Ukraine: Kremlin Spokesman
16 May 2024
Israel Confirms Hezbollah Attack on Military Facility Housing Spy Balloon
Israel Confirms Hezbollah Attack on Military Facility Housing Spy Balloon
16 May 2024
Hanyieh on Nakba Day: Hamas To Stay, ‘Israel’ Removal from our Land Inevitable
Hanyieh on Nakba Day: Hamas To Stay, ‘Israel’ Removal from our Land Inevitable
16 May 2024