Friday 17 May 2024 - 22:18

Defense Inspector General: 12% of US Aid to Ukraine 'Delinquent or Unaccounted For'

Story Code : 1135794
Defense Inspector General: 12% of US Aid to Ukraine
"Based on information provided by the ODC-Kyiv [US Office of Defense Cooperation], at the end of the quarter, 88 percent of defense articles were compliant and 12 percent were ‘delinquent’ or unaccounted for," the report said, Sputnik reported.

However, the latest data represents a 13% increase in the compliance rate compared to the previous quarter, the report said.

The Defense Department Inspector General said it continues to conduct an ongoing series of evaluations regarding compliance with the requirements for tracking end-use monitoring of US-supplied equipment in Ukraine.

Western countries have provided hundreds of billions of dollars worth of military and other aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's special military operation in February 2022. Aid shipments have included artillery; tanks and other armored vehicles; air-defense systems; missiles; cluster and other munitions, among others.

Russia has consistently warned against the collective West's continued arms deliveries to Ukraine, saying that they only prolong the conflict.
