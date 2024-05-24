Humanitarian Crisis Deepens in Gaza as Aid Dwindles, Warns UN Coordinator

Islam Times - The United Nations’ Martin Griffiths shed light on the alarming humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza Strip, underscoring the acute shortage of aid reaching the besieged enclave.

In a recent interview with Al Jazeera on Friday, Griffiths cautioned about the looming "apocalyptic" outcomes and the looming specter of famine in Gaza should the influx of aid not increase promptly.Alarming reports from Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) revealed that Al-Awda Hospital, situated in Gaza, has depleted its drinking water supply following a strike on the Jabalia refugee camp yesterday.Thirty-four patients from the camp were admitted to Al-Awda Hospital, where both patients and medical staff are now grappling with the absence of drinking water. MSF conveyed that the hospital, alongside other locations in northern Gaza, is encircled by tanks, making conditions perilous for both patients and staff.Despite the hazardous circumstances, some MSF personnel have opted to remain in the hospital to deliver essential care. Stressing the critical importance of protecting healthcare facilities and personnel, MSF urged all involved parties to ensure the safety of Al-Awda Hospital and other medical infrastructure.Meanwhile, Gaza’s Government Media Office lamented that trucks laden with humanitarian aid have been stranded, awaiting Israeli approval to enter the besieged coastal enclave for two weeks. The office disclosed that 690 individuals requiring medical treatment abroad are also unable to leave Gaza due to the closure of the Rafah and Karem Abu Salem border crossings by the Israeli army. Echoing concerns raised by Griffiths, the UN's humanitarian aid chief, the office warned of catastrophic repercussions if these aid passages remain shut.Amidst escalating Israeli violence, Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Gaza reported multiple assaults on the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza. Israeli warplanes targeted the al-Qasaib neighborhood within the camp, while artillery shelling and fire from helicopter gunships persisted. Casualties resulting from these attacks are yet to be ascertained, as Israeli violence in Jabalia continues.The ongoing Israeli war has exacted a heavy toll, with at least 35,456 fatalities and 79,476 injuries recorded in Gaza since October 7th.