Israeli Strikes Intensify on Gaza as UN Court Readies Ruling

Islam Times - Israel has escalated its deadly strikes on the besieged Gaza Strip as the UN's top court prepares to rule on a plea to halt the Israeli genocidal war in the enclave.

Palestinian sources reported on Friday that Israel had increased aerial and artillery attacks on Rafah while advancing deeper into the southern city. Confirming the operations, the Israeli military stated that its troops were continuing to attack Rafah.Fierce clashes with Palestinian resistance fighters erupted in the southern part of the city. According to Reuters, Israeli tanks advanced southeast in Rafah and moved towards the western district of Yibna while operating in three eastern suburbs.Residents expressed concern, with one individual, who chose to remain anonymous, stating via a chat app to Reuters, "The occupation (Israeli forces) is trying to move further to the west, they are on the edge of Yibna, which is densely populated. They didn't invade it yet."Reports of overnight air and naval strikes in Gaza City resulted in several casualties. Fighting also reignited in northern Gaza, where Israel previously claimed to have dismantled the command structure of Palestinian resistance."We hear nothing but the sound of explosions and gunfire," Mahmud al-Sharif, 31, in the Jabalia refugee camp told AFP.A local source reported helicopters firing at the camp and renewed artillery shelling in the area.The ongoing strikes coincide with the International Court of Justice's impending ruling on Israeli aggression, prompted by South Africa's request to halt the conflict, particularly in Rafah.In January, the ICJ issued an interim ruling, ordering Israel to take measures to prevent genocide in Gaza following South Africa's case against Israel.South Africa filed the genocide case in December 2023, accusing Israel of genocidal actions in Gaza. Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 in response to the Palestinian resistance movement's Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.The Israeli war has exacerbated Gaza's humanitarian crisis, with the Zionist regime blocking essential supplies to the coastal strip. In early May, Israel's ground incursions into Rafah displaced over 800,000 people, according to UN figures.Since the offensive began, at least 35,800 Palestinians have been killed, and 80,200 more injured by the Tel Aviv regime.