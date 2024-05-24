0
Friday 24 May 2024 - 21:54

Three People Killed in a Gun Fight in Istanbul Café

Three People Killed in a Gun Fight in Istanbul Café
A fight broke out between two groups on Ayazma Street in the Ünalan District, turning into a shootout.

Three of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene of the incident, which happened at around 8.10pm.

They were named Tamer Kazan, Okan Güner and Veli Hakan Karakaş, the newspaper Türkiye reported.

At least five others were wounded, with two of them in serious condition, and they were taken to hospitals nearby.

Local media reported that when some of the family members of those who were killed arrived at the scene, they had a nervous breakdown from the horror of what had happened.

Emergency services treated them in ambulances already at the site.

Pictures from the aftermath of the shooting show dozens of people assembling at the scene despite the police cordons.

Riot police teams were also dispatched to the scene as a result. It remains unclear if anyone has yet been arrested.
