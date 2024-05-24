UN General Assembly Observes Minute of Silence for Raisi

Islam Times - The United Nations General Assembly has observed a minute of silence to commemorate the late Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi.

Participants at a UNGA session on Thursday held a minute of silence at the start of their meeting in a show of respect for Raisi and his companions who lost their lives in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran on Sunday.Moreover, Dennis Francis, President of the UN General Assembly, paid tribute to the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian who lost their lives in a helicopter crash on Sunday.The UNGA President, Dennis Francis, also offered his condolences on behalf of the General Assembly to the Iranian people and government.The UN Security Council had earlier observed a minute of silence in honor of the president, FM Amir-Abdollahian, and their entourage. The flag of the United Nations was also flown at half-mast.Also on Thursday, Chief Justices and Chairpersons of the Supreme Courts of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Member States observed a minute of silence in honor of Raisi and his entourage, as they convened their 19th meeting in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.