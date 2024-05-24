0
Friday 24 May 2024 - 21:56

UN General Assembly Observes Minute of Silence for Raisi

Participants at a UNGA session on Thursday held a minute of silence at the start of their meeting in a show of respect for Raisi and his companions who lost their lives in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran on Sunday.

Moreover, Dennis Francis, President of the UN General Assembly, paid tribute to the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian who lost their lives in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

The UNGA President, Dennis Francis, also offered his condolences on behalf of the General Assembly to the Iranian people and government.

The UN Security Council had earlier observed a minute of silence in honor of the president, FM Amir-Abdollahian, and their entourage. The flag of the United Nations was also flown at half-mast.

Also on Thursday, Chief Justices and Chairpersons of the Supreme Courts of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Member States observed a minute of silence in honor of Raisi and his entourage, as they convened their 19th meeting in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. 
