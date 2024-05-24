0
Hezbollah Conducts Multiple Ops against Israeli Troops

The Islamic Resistance of Lebanon announced on Friday that its forces conducted 5 separate attacks on the location of the military of the occupying regime in the north of occupied Palestine.

Lebanon's Hezbollah announced that it has successfully targeted three buildings used by the occupying regime's soldiers in the town of Even Menachem.

Hezbollah launched an aerial attack with combat drones on the command headquarters of Brigade 769 in Kiryat Shmona, accurately hitting the officers’ offices and the building of a communications company, a statement released by the Lebanese movement said on Thursday night.

Another Hezbollah statement released on Friday said that "Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers at Al-Sarwat Triangle opposite the town of Yaroun with rocket weapons."

Lebanon's Hezbollah also hit the location of Israeli soldiers in Al-Metula town with "appropriate weapons". In its third announcement, Hezbollah also announced a missile attack on the gathering of Israeli soldiers near the Zionist settlement of Yaron.

It should be noted that most of the residential areas in the north of occupied Palestine have been evacuated and the occupying forces are using the houses of the Zionists as their headquarters.

Moreover, according to Lebanese Al Mayadeen TV, Hezbollah conducted 11 operations against Israeli occupation forces and sites on Thursday, reaffirming tits support to the Palestinian people and its intent to defend Lebanese sovereignty against Israeli aggression. 

Hezbollah Resistance forces responded to an Israeli attack on Kfar Dajjal that occurred on Thursday morning, targeting a vehicle in the southern Lebanese town. The attack led to the martyrdom of Mohammad Ali Nasser Faran, "Nasser", a Hezbollah fighter. It also endangered civilians, including children making their way to school, injuring several. 

Hezbollah responded to attack that injured schoolchildren. In this context, Hezbollah fighters conducted their first operation, targeting the headquarters of the Israeli 91st Division, which commands the Northern Front. 

Hezbollah fighters launched a large salvo of Grad-type rocket artillery at a recently set up headquarters of the 91st Division in the Ayelet Base. 

In continuation of the Resistance's response to the malicious Israeli strike, Resistance fighters also launched another attack on the headquarters of an infantry battalion of the 769th Territorial Brigade "Hiram". The Brigade is responsible for ground operations on the eastern section of the area in and around the Palestinian-Lebanese border and includes three infantry battalions. 
