Ayatollah Khamenei Acclaims Massive Funeral of President Raisi

Islam Times - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei lauded the massive turnout of Iranian mourners in the funeral ceremonies for late President Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage as a message to the world in favor of the Islamic Republic.

Ayatollah Khamenei visited President Raisi’s home on Wednesday evening, May 22.During his meeting with the deceased’s family, the Leader described Raisi as being an embodiment of the Islamic Revolution’s mottos, and he characterized the people’s devotion to him as being a message to the world in favor of the Islamic Republic.During the meeting, which was attended by Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Alamolhoda; Dr. Alamalhoda; and Martyr Raisi’s wife, children, and relatives, the Leader described the loss of Mr. Raisi as being a heavy loss for the country that cannot be compensated for, Khamenei.ir reported.Referring to the people's massive attendance at the president's funeral ceremonies, which was not hidden from the sight of the foreign guests who met with him, Ayatollah Khamenei described this as a message to the world in support of the Islamic Republic, which manifested the Islamic Republic's popular roots and its strength. “This is a strength that is rooted in the depths of Iranian society and the Iranian nation,” the Leader said.The Leader emphasized that the late President's sincere services were not limited to his lifetime. The Leader said, “Mr. Raisi has continued to provide valuable services to the country even after his death.”Ayatollah Khamenei also highlighted the expressions of kindness, affection, and devotion shown by people in various cities in response to the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of President Ebrahim Raisi and his accompanying delegation on May 19, 2024. “These gatherings, which included prayers and supplications for the health of the president, showed the people's strong bond with the Revolution and the principles of the Islamic Revolution,” he explained.The Leader praised Martyr Raisi as being a person who embodied the principles of the Islamic Revolution. He emphasized that the president had embraced and articulated the core ideals that define the Revolution.At the conclusion of the meeting, the Leader prayed for forgiveness for Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Raisi and asked for God to grant patience to his loved ones.