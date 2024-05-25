0
Saturday 25 May 2024 - 10:34

US to Blame for Iranian President Helicopter Crash: Belarus President

Story Code : 1137459
US to Blame for Iranian President Helicopter Crash: Belarus President
Iranian President Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian were among those killed on Monday when their Bell helicopter crashed in the mountains in northwest of the country. 

“As a person, and not as a president, I will say that the vile, disgusting position of the United States led to this,” Lukashenko said on Friday at a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Minsk. 

“I mean, first of all, the sanctions. These scoundrels had no right to impose sanctions against ships, against planes, helicopters that transport people,” Lukashenko added. “They banned their companies from servicing [Raisi’s helicopter]. Therefore, this is also their fault.”

Lukashenko also noted that the US has sanctioned his own presidential airplane.

Putin, who was visiting Minsk to discuss nuclear drills and other key issues, noted that the two other helicopters in the Iranian convoy were of Russian manufacture.

“Russian-made helicopters flew without any special difficulties in the same conditions, in the same corridor, in fact, without any problems,” RT cited Putin. 

Tehran has yet to ascertain the cause of Monday’s crash. Preliminary results released by the Iranian military on Thursday said that the helicopter never deviated from its flight path. The presidential aircraft crashed onto a mountainside and caught fire, according to the report. No shrapnel or bullet marks were found on the remains of the chassis, discounting rumors that the helicopter may have been shot down.

Lukashenko expressed hope that Iran will “figure out what happened there,” describing Raisi as “a normal, kind person who conducted a frank, honest dialogue, was concerned about the development of his own state and protecting the interests of his own people.” 

Iran's aviation sector had been under strict US sanctions for decades and the country has several times witnessed fatal incidents that are blamed on the US denying spare parts to the planes. Nuclear deal of 2015 gave Iran some access to planes manufacturers, but Trump’s withdrawal soon revoked deals with Boeing and Airbus. 
Comment


Featured Stories
EU Must Choose Between Law or Israel: Borrell
EU Must Choose Between Law or Israel: Borrell
US to Blame for Iranian President Helicopter Crash: Belarus President
US to Blame for Iranian President Helicopter Crash: Belarus President
25 May 2024
NATO Chief Supports Ukraine’s Use of Western Weapons to Attack Russia
NATO Chief Supports Ukraine’s Use of Western Weapons to Attack Russia
25 May 2024
China Ends Drills Around Taiwan, Vows to Smash All Separatist Plots
China Ends Drills Around Taiwan, Vows to Smash All Separatist Plots
25 May 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah Warns Netanyahu: “You Must Expect Surprises From Our Resistance!”
Sayyed Nasrallah Warns Netanyahu: “You Must Expect Surprises From Our Resistance!”
24 May 2024
Over 120 Rights Organizations Urge US President to Respect ICC Independence
Over 120 Rights Organizations Urge US President to Respect ICC Independence
24 May 2024
IRGC Chief: "We Attacked Heart of Israel with Martyr Raisi
IRGC Chief: "We Attacked Heart of Israel with Martyr Raisi's Courage"
24 May 2024
Russian FSB Says NATO Aids Transfer of Terrorists to Ukraine
Russian FSB Says NATO Aids Transfer of Terrorists to Ukraine
24 May 2024
Iraqi, Lebanese Islamic Resistance Strike Israeli Military Targets in Solidarity with Gaza
Iraqi, Lebanese Islamic Resistance Strike Israeli Military Targets in Solidarity with Gaza
24 May 2024
Yemen
Yemen's Ansarullah Leader Extols Late Iranian President Raisi's Islamic Legacy
24 May 2024
Soldiers are Exhausted: “Israel” is Begging Fighters via Facebook
Soldiers are Exhausted: “Israel” is Begging Fighters via Facebook
24 May 2024
Back to Talks: CIA Head to Meet Mossad Chief, Qatari PM in Europe
Back to Talks: CIA Head to Meet Mossad Chief, Qatari PM in Europe
24 May 2024
Syria
Syria's Assad: President Raisi's Role in Supporting Resistance Axis Unforgettable
23 May 2024