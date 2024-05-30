0
Thursday 30 May 2024 - 20:53

Russia, China View Each Other as Priority Partners: Lavrov

Russia, China View Each Other as Priority Partners: Lavrov
"This year marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Russia and China. We have approached this significant anniversary with a brand new relationship," he said, TASS reported.

"We view each other as priority partners. More than 90% of mutual settlements in bilateral trade is currently made in the ruble and the yuan," he added.

According to Lavrov, cooperation in the practical field has been progressing steadily, despite the turbulent geopolitical situation.

"China has confidently held the position of our leading trade partner for over 10 years now, while Russia moved up to fourth position in the list of China’s foreign trade counterparties last year," he added.
