Thursday 30 May 2024 - 20:55

Iran Urges Afghanistan to Adhere to Vienna Convention in Consular Staff Changes

In response to media inquiries regarding recent reports about changes at the Afghan Consulate General in Mashhad, Kanaani emphasized that changes to the consular staff of Afghanistan in Mashhad must comply with the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.

He stated that any changes in the consular staff must adhere to the regulations outlined in the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.

Kanaani said that during a meeting on May 18, 2024, between the acting Afghan ambassador in Tehran and the Director General of South Asia at Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it was explained that appointing and changing consular staff are prerogatives of the sending state.

However, he noted that these changes must be introduced to the receiving state through defined procedures.

Upon receiving the consent of the receiving state and obtaining the necessary visas, the staff can enter the receiving state and begin their designated missions, he said.

Kanaani stressed that this requirement has been communicated to other Afghan foreign ministry officials through various channels.

He reiterated that Afghan foreign ministry officials are expected to act in accordance with the 1963 Vienna Convention and internationally recognized methods for any changes and transformations in their consular staff.
