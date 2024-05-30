Inaction on Israeli War Crimes to Sink Mankind into An Era of Barbarism: Iran’s Speaker

Islam Times - Iran’s Parliament speaker warned against the world’s inaction in the face of Israeli crimes in the Gaza Strip, especially in the city of Rafah.

“Inaction against such war crimes will sink mankind into the era of barbarism, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said while addressing an open parliamentary session on Thursday after the Israeli regime’s deadly attack on a tent camp in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.He called on Muslim governments to set aside diplomatic considerations and vigorously stand up for the rights of Palestinians against Israel’s months-long atrocities in the besieged Gaza StripThe Gaza Health Ministry reported on Sunday that at least 50 people were killed and more than 200 others injured in the wake of a huge fire that broke out following the Israeli military’s strike on a tented area for displaced people in Rafah.“Today, the eyes of the world are on Rafah. The homeless refugees, who have no other shelter than canvas tents, are shelled by the most ruthless creatures on earth, the Zionist criminals. The images of burnt tents and burnt children in Rafah have hurt the feelings of the people of the world and caused their patience to run out,” Qalibaf said, Press TV reported.“The world’s governments, particularly the Islamic governments, should put aside diplomatic ... considerations and defend the dignity of humanity with all their might,” he added.“Inaction against such war crimes will sink mankind into the era of barbarism. Today, not only Palestine, Gaza and Rafah, but also the achievements of human civilization are threatened. The voices of burnt children in Rafah are a testament to humanity's failure to protect the obvious rights of people and a symbol of the governments' indifference to the most humane emotions of their nations.”Qalibaf said the Israeli regime's confrontation with the defenseless Palestinian people is not a political one but a confrontation between the 21st century savagery and defenseless humanity.“The Zionist regime has set on fire not only the Palestinian children, but the souls and lives of all the people across the world,” he said, adding that governments should join hands and stop the occupying regime’s killing machine.Underlining that the US administration is the biggest supporter of the Israeli regime, Qalibaf said, “The spiral of the Zionist brutality must be stopped at any cost, and the nation and the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran will do their best to this end, and will invariably and proudly stand by the oppressed people and the homeless Palestinian children.”Rafah, the city along the Egyptian border, which was once designated as a “safe zone” by the Israeli military forces, has now become the last refuge for over half of Gaza’s entire population of more than 2.3 million, who have fled their homes in other parts of the territory to shelter from incessant Israeli attacks.Also on Tuesday, the Israeli regime carried out another attack on a tented camp in Rafah, killing at least 21 displaced Palestinians as the regime’s tanks and armored vehicles advanced further into the center of the city.The horrifying news sent shock waves through the globe, prompting world leaders to call for the immediate implementation of a World Court ruling to halt the regime’s invasion of the last refuge of Palestinians in Gaza.Israel launched its brutal war on Gaza on October 7 last year after Palestinian resistance groups carried out a historic operation against the usurping regime in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.Since then, the United States has supplied the Tel Aviv regime with more than 10,000 tons of military equipment, and used its veto power against all United Nations Security Council resolutions that called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.The relentless Israeli military campaign against Gaza has so far killed more than 36,000 people, most of them women and children.