ICJ Orders Being ‘Categorically’ Ignored by Israel: Charity

Islam Times - The World Court’s orders are being “categorically” ignored by the Israeli regime’s forces that have killed at least 66 people, including children, in four days of attacks in Rafah, an international non-governmental organization said.

“The attacks come less than a week after the @CIJ_ICJ ordered Israel to ‘immediately’ halt its military offensive in Rafah. Clearly, the orders are being categorically ignored,” Save the Children posted on X on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reported.A total of 66 Palestinians were killed and more than 300 were injured in two separate attacks by the Israeli military on May 26 and May 28 on the tents of displaced Palestinians at a camp in Rafah, despite a decision by the International Court of Justice to cease such attacks.The attacks came despite a ruling by the International Court of Justice that ordered Israel to halt its offensive in Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.Israel has killed more than 36,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 last year.The military campaign has turned much of the enclave of 2.3 million people into ruins, leaving most civilians homeless and at risk of famine.