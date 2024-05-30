0
Thursday 30 May 2024 - 21:01

Health Officials: Palestinian Death Toll in Gaza Increases to Over 36,200

Story Code : 1138724
"The number of those killed as a result of Israeli aggression since October 7 of last year has risen to 36,224 and 81,777 others have been wounded," Gaza health ministry wrote on its Telegram channel.

According it, over the past 24 hours alone, 53 Palestinians have been killed and another 357 wounded, TASS reported.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Palestinian enclave since Oct. 7, 2023 despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in the enclave.

Nearly eight months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of “genocide” at the International Court of Justice, which in its latest ruling has ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.
