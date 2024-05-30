China Backs Full Sovereignty for Palestine : Xi Jinping

Islam Times - Chinese leader calls for ceasefire in Gaza, says war cannot continue indefinitely in the blocaded enclave.

Addressing Arab leaders at the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum in Beijing on Thursday, Chinese President Xi Jinpingsaid that China firmly supports establishment of an independent Palestine state enjoying full sovereignty and the Palestinians' bid to become a full member state of the United Nations, TRT reported.The Chinese leader reiterated a call for an "urgent" ceasefire in the besieged Palestinian enclave and warned on Thursday that justice in West Asia cannot be "absent forever"."West Asia is a land bestowed with broad prospects for development... justice should not be absent forever," Xi told Arab leaders at the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum in Beijing, according to a foreign ministry readout, calling for "a more broad-based, authoritative and effective international peace conference".The summit attended by heads of state from Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Tunisia among others was set to focus on China’s expanding trade ties and on security concerns related Israel attack on Gaza.