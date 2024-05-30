0
Thursday 30 May 2024 - 21:08

Nikkie Haley's Message on Israeli Artillery Shell Condemned Globally

Story Code : 1138728
Nikkie Haley
On Tuesday, Danny Danon, a member of the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, and the country’s former representative to the United Nations, posted photos to X showing him accompanying Haley to the artillery station. The photos show Haley writing the “Finish Them!” message, followed by: “America [heart] Israel. Always, Nikki Haley.”

Haley said last week she will vote for former president Donald Trump in the November election. In a March interview with the Israel Hayom, Trump said, “You have to finish up your war. To finish it up. You gotta get it done.”

This move quickly received criticism though, including from Kenneth Roth, a former executive director for Human Rights Watch who is currently a visiting professor at Princeton.  

“Nikki Haley shows who she is. As Israeli bombardment has killed far more Palestinian civilians than combatants, she signs a bomb, ‘Finish them,’” Roth wrote on X. “Why not just sign, “‘I favor Israeli war crimes.’”

On Wednesday, Amnesty International USA shared the images with a message about how conflict zones are “no place for stunts.” And the Council on American-Islamic Relations condemned her for writing “a violent message” two days after an Israeli airstrike on a tent camp in Rafah killed at least 45 people. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the attack a “tragic accident” after the Israeli military repeatedly described it as a targeted strike on a Hamas compound using “precise munitions” and “precise intelligence.”

Meanwhile, a senior official of the Palestinian Hamas movement at war with Israel in the Gaza Strip has condemned former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. and Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley for signing her name to Israeli artillery shells during a trip to the U.S.-allied nation.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: Crossing into North Palestine Strategic Victory, Defeating ’Israel’ A Lebanese Interest
Sayyed Nasrallah: Crossing into North Palestine Strategic Victory, Defeating ’Israel’ A Lebanese Interest
'All Eyes on Rafah' Slogan Shared by More than 47M People on Social Media
31 May 2024
French Law Maker Says "Stand on Right Side" of History
French Law Maker Says "Stand on Right Side" of History
31 May 2024
Yemen Launches Retaliatory Attack on US Warship: Spokesman
Yemen Launches Retaliatory Attack on US Warship: Spokesman
31 May 2024
War on Gaza To Cost “Israel” $67 Billion By 2025
War on Gaza To Cost “Israel” $67 Billion By 2025
31 May 2024
Yemen Vows “Very Painful” Retaliation After US-UK Strikes Claim Over a Dozen Lives
Yemen Vows “Very Painful” Retaliation After US-UK Strikes Claim Over a Dozen Lives
31 May 2024
Slovenia’s Gov’t Recognizes Palestinian State
Slovenia’s Gov’t Recognizes Palestinian State
31 May 2024
Iran: Ali Larijani Enters Presidential Race
Iran: Ali Larijani Enters Presidential Race
31 May 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Refers to Resistance as Distinguished Identity of Syria
Ayatollah Khamenei Refers to Resistance as Distinguished Identity of Syria
30 May 2024
Nikkie Haley
Nikkie Haley's Message on Israeli Artillery Shell Condemned Globally
30 May 2024
China Backs Full Sovereignty for Palestine : Xi Jinping
China Backs Full Sovereignty for Palestine : Xi Jinping
30 May 2024
Eisenkot: Bibi Failed, “Israel” Needs Elections This Year
Eisenkot: Bibi Failed, “Israel” Needs Elections This Year
30 May 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei to Pro-Palestinian US Students: You Are Standing on The Right Side of History
Ayatollah Khamenei to Pro-Palestinian US Students: You Are Standing on The Right Side of History
30 May 2024