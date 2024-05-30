Islam Times - Nikki Haley, the former Republican presidential candidate and U.N. ambassador, wrote “Finish Them!” on an artillery shell during a days-long trip to Israel.

On Tuesday, Danny Danon, a member of the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, and the country’s former representative to the United Nations, posted photos to X showing him accompanying Haley to the artillery station. The photos show Haley writing the “Finish Them!” message, followed by: “America [heart] Israel. Always, Nikki Haley.”Haley said last week she will vote for former president Donald Trump in the November election. In a March interview with the Israel Hayom, Trump said, “You have to finish up your war. To finish it up. You gotta get it done.”This move quickly received criticism though, including from Kenneth Roth, a former executive director for Human Rights Watch who is currently a visiting professor at Princeton.“Nikki Haley shows who she is. As Israeli bombardment has killed far more Palestinian civilians than combatants, she signs a bomb, ‘Finish them,’” Roth wrote on X. “Why not just sign, “‘I favor Israeli war crimes.’”On Wednesday, Amnesty International USA shared the images with a message about how conflict zones are “no place for stunts.” And the Council on American-Islamic Relations condemned her for writing “a violent message” two days after an Israeli airstrike on a tent camp in Rafah killed at least 45 people. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the attack a “tragic accident” after the Israeli military repeatedly described it as a targeted strike on a Hamas compound using “precise munitions” and “precise intelligence.”Meanwhile, a senior official of the Palestinian Hamas movement at war with Israel in the Gaza Strip has condemned former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. and Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley for signing her name to Israeli artillery shells during a trip to the U.S.-allied nation.