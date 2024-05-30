0
Thursday 30 May 2024 - 21:12

Report: US Executions Rise to Five-Year High

Story Code : 1138731
Report: US Executions Rise to Five-Year High
Some 24 people were executed in the US in 2023, an increase of 33% from the 18 who were put to death in 2022. Executions have become increasingly rare in the US since 98 convicts were put to death in 1999, and last year’s figure is the highest since 2018, when 25 capital punishments were carried out, RT reported.

All 24 executions were carried out by state authorities using lethal injection.

Some 27 US states and the federal government practice capital punishment, with lethal injection the primary method of execution. However, botched lethal injections are not uncommon, and autopsy data suggests that the method is often excruciatingly painful. The pharmaceutical firm that manufactures the anesthetic most commonly used in executions suspended production in 2009, and with remaining batches mostly expired, states have turned to alternate methods in recent years.

Idaho, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Utah now permit executions by firing squad, while Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Tennessee allow the use of the electric chair. Seven states, including Alabama, allow the use of gas chambers. 

“A select number of US states demonstrated a chilling commitment to the death penalty and a callous intent to invest resources in the taking of human life,” Amnesty International Secretary General Agnes Callamard said in a statement. 

“Executions via the cruel new method of nitrogen asphyxiation have also come into use with Alabama shamefully using this untested method to kill Kenneth Smith earlier this year,” she added, referring to the first-of-its-kind gassing of murderer Kenneth Smith in January. 

Alabama authorities authorized the use of nitrogen gas due to a shortage of lethal injection chemicals.

Globally, Amnesty International estimated that 1,153 executions were carried out in 2023, an increase of more than 30% from 2022 and the highest figure recorded since 2015, when 1,634 people were known to have been executed. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: Crossing into North Palestine Strategic Victory, Defeating ’Israel’ A Lebanese Interest
Sayyed Nasrallah: Crossing into North Palestine Strategic Victory, Defeating ’Israel’ A Lebanese Interest
'All Eyes on Rafah' Slogan Shared by More than 47M People on Social Media
31 May 2024
French Law Maker Says "Stand on Right Side" of History
French Law Maker Says "Stand on Right Side" of History
31 May 2024
Yemen Launches Retaliatory Attack on US Warship: Spokesman
Yemen Launches Retaliatory Attack on US Warship: Spokesman
31 May 2024
War on Gaza To Cost “Israel” $67 Billion By 2025
War on Gaza To Cost “Israel” $67 Billion By 2025
31 May 2024
Yemen Vows “Very Painful” Retaliation After US-UK Strikes Claim Over a Dozen Lives
Yemen Vows “Very Painful” Retaliation After US-UK Strikes Claim Over a Dozen Lives
31 May 2024
Slovenia’s Gov’t Recognizes Palestinian State
Slovenia’s Gov’t Recognizes Palestinian State
31 May 2024
Iran: Ali Larijani Enters Presidential Race
Iran: Ali Larijani Enters Presidential Race
31 May 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Refers to Resistance as Distinguished Identity of Syria
Ayatollah Khamenei Refers to Resistance as Distinguished Identity of Syria
30 May 2024
Nikkie Haley
Nikkie Haley's Message on Israeli Artillery Shell Condemned Globally
30 May 2024
China Backs Full Sovereignty for Palestine : Xi Jinping
China Backs Full Sovereignty for Palestine : Xi Jinping
30 May 2024
Eisenkot: Bibi Failed, “Israel” Needs Elections This Year
Eisenkot: Bibi Failed, “Israel” Needs Elections This Year
30 May 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei to Pro-Palestinian US Students: You Are Standing on The Right Side of History
Ayatollah Khamenei to Pro-Palestinian US Students: You Are Standing on The Right Side of History
30 May 2024