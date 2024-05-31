Blatant Aggression: US-British Strikes Martyr More than 16 in Yemen

Islam Times - At least 16 Yemenis have been martyred and 35 wounded in Yemen's Hodeidah as a result of American and British strikes in the area.

The reports noted that the strikes took place on Thursday night into early Friday morning but has not yet specified how many of those martyred or wounded were associated with the Yemen-based terror organization.Al-Masirah TV named a Hodeidah radio station and the Salif port as the targets of the US and British strikes.The US and British militaries said they launched strikes in Yemen on Thursday as part of efforts to deter Ansarullah from further disrupting shipping in the Red Sea.The US Central Command said in a statement that US and British forces had hit 13 targets.The British defense ministry said the joint operation targeted three locations in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, which it said housed drones and surface-to-air weapons.“As ever, the utmost care was taken in planning the strikes to minimize any risk to civilians or non-military infrastructure,” the British defense ministry said in a statement.“Conducting the strikes in the hours of darkness should also have mitigated yet further any such risks.”