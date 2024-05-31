Iran: Ali Larijani Enters Presidential Race

Islam Times - Iranian politician Ali Larijani, a prospective heavyweight candidate, jumped into the presidential contest after submitting his application on Friday.

The registration process for the 14th round of Iran’s presidential election got underway at the Interior Ministry headquarters in Tehran on Thursday.On Friday morning, Ali Larijani registered as a presidential hopeful, arousing enthusiasm amongst his supporters.The sophisticated official has had many posts after the victory of the Islamic Revolution, serving as the minister of culture, president of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, member of the Expediency Council, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, and speaker of the Iranian Parliament.On Thursday, Saeed Jalili, a former chief nuclear negotiator, registered to run for president.A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage crashed in northwestern mountainous forests on May 19, killing the president, Foreign Minister Hossein AmirAbdollahian, and six others.According to the Constitution, First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber has taken the helm as the acting president at the discretion of Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei.The Elections Headquarters of Iran has set a timetable for the formation of electoral executive delegations, the registration of applicants, and the election campaign processes.