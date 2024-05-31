0
Friday 31 May 2024 - 12:04

Slovenia’s Gov’t Recognizes Palestinian State

Story Code : 1138791
Slovenia’s Gov’t Recognizes Palestinian State
The country's Prime Minister Robert Golob said that his government sent the recognition proposal to parliament, which could convene as early as next week.

“All the world should act in the direction of peace,” said Golob. “The way to achieve ‘peace’ is a two-state solution.”

Parliamentary approval is necessary for the move to take effect. The vote is considered a formality as Golob’s ruling liberal coalition has a comfortable majority in the 90-member assembly.

The decision by Slovenia’s government comes two days after Spain, Norway and Ireland recognized a Palestinian state. Of the 27 members of the European Union [EU], Sweden, Cyprus, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Romania and Bulgaria have already recognized a Palestinian state. Malta has said it could follow soon.
