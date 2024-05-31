0
Friday 31 May 2024 - 12:08

IRGC Commander: “Israel” Put Hundreds of Warplanes on Alert to Counter Truthful Promise Op.

Story Code : 1138793
IRGC Commander: “Israel” Put Hundreds of Warplanes on Alert to Counter Truthful Promise Op.
“Around 221 warplanes were put on alert to prevent Iran’s strikes,” Hajizadeh, commander of the IRGC’s Aerospace Division, said in the north-central Iranian city of Qom on Thursday.

The multi-pronged strikes saw the Iranian Armed Forces launching dozens of drones and missiles towards the occupied territories late on April 13. The retaliation, dubbed Truthful Promise Operation, inflicted heavy damage on “Israeli” military bases across those territories.

“The usurping [‘Israeli’] entity’s recourse to the atrocity was a miscalculation,” Hajizadeh said, adding, “They [had] presumed that Iran would not respond to their atrocity, and that the [regional] resistance force would take action instead of Iran.”

The commander noted that the Islamic Republic deployed only “20 percent” of its military might during the operation.

“The ‘Israeli’ entity and the United States equipped the regional countries to defend ‘Israel’ [in the face of the Iranian operation] as means of preventing the damage that the Iranian response could cause,” he said.

The commander, meanwhile, noted that the history of the region had now been “divided into before and after Truthful Promise Operation,” adding that the Iranian retaliation had served to “hearten the [regional] Resistance Axis” in its struggle against the occupying entity.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: Crossing into North Palestine Strategic Victory, Defeating ’Israel’ A Lebanese Interest
Sayyed Nasrallah: Crossing into North Palestine Strategic Victory, Defeating ’Israel’ A Lebanese Interest
'All Eyes on Rafah' Slogan Shared by More than 47M People on Social Media
31 May 2024
French Law Maker Says "Stand on Right Side" of History
French Law Maker Says "Stand on Right Side" of History
31 May 2024
Yemen Launches Retaliatory Attack on US Warship: Spokesman
Yemen Launches Retaliatory Attack on US Warship: Spokesman
31 May 2024
War on Gaza To Cost “Israel” $67 Billion By 2025
War on Gaza To Cost “Israel” $67 Billion By 2025
31 May 2024
Yemen Vows “Very Painful” Retaliation After US-UK Strikes Claim Over a Dozen Lives
Yemen Vows “Very Painful” Retaliation After US-UK Strikes Claim Over a Dozen Lives
31 May 2024
Slovenia’s Gov’t Recognizes Palestinian State
Slovenia’s Gov’t Recognizes Palestinian State
31 May 2024
Iran: Ali Larijani Enters Presidential Race
Iran: Ali Larijani Enters Presidential Race
31 May 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Refers to Resistance as Distinguished Identity of Syria
Ayatollah Khamenei Refers to Resistance as Distinguished Identity of Syria
30 May 2024
Nikkie Haley
Nikkie Haley's Message on Israeli Artillery Shell Condemned Globally
30 May 2024
China Backs Full Sovereignty for Palestine : Xi Jinping
China Backs Full Sovereignty for Palestine : Xi Jinping
30 May 2024
Eisenkot: Bibi Failed, “Israel” Needs Elections This Year
Eisenkot: Bibi Failed, “Israel” Needs Elections This Year
30 May 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei to Pro-Palestinian US Students: You Are Standing on The Right Side of History
Ayatollah Khamenei to Pro-Palestinian US Students: You Are Standing on The Right Side of History
30 May 2024