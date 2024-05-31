IRGC Commander: “Israel” Put Hundreds of Warplanes on Alert to Counter Truthful Promise Op.

Islam Times - The senior commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG], Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, confirmed that the “Israeli” entity put hundreds of warplanes on alert to confront Iran’s retaliatory strikes last month.

“Around 221 warplanes were put on alert to prevent Iran’s strikes,” Hajizadeh, commander of the IRGC’s Aerospace Division, said in the north-central Iranian city of Qom on Thursday.The multi-pronged strikes saw the Iranian Armed Forces launching dozens of drones and missiles towards the occupied territories late on April 13. The retaliation, dubbed Truthful Promise Operation, inflicted heavy damage on “Israeli” military bases across those territories.“The usurping [‘Israeli’] entity’s recourse to the atrocity was a miscalculation,” Hajizadeh said, adding, “They [had] presumed that Iran would not respond to their atrocity, and that the [regional] resistance force would take action instead of Iran.”The commander noted that the Islamic Republic deployed only “20 percent” of its military might during the operation.“The ‘Israeli’ entity and the United States equipped the regional countries to defend ‘Israel’ [in the face of the Iranian operation] as means of preventing the damage that the Iranian response could cause,” he said.The commander, meanwhile, noted that the history of the region had now been “divided into before and after Truthful Promise Operation,” adding that the Iranian retaliation had served to “hearten the [regional] Resistance Axis” in its struggle against the occupying entity.