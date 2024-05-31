Itzhak Brik in His Harshest Criticism of “Israel’s” Wartime Leaders: We Won’t Defeat Hamas, Hezbollah

Islam Times - In a lengthy article published by the Maariv newspaper, “Israeli” Major General [Reserve] Yitzhak Brik, blasted the Tel Aviv entity for its actions in Gaza and the management of the battle on the northern front.

“There is one clear and certain fact, and I confirm it because of my knowledge of the facts – the ‘Israeli’ army does not have the ability to win this war against Hamas, and certainly not against Hezbollah,” he wrote. “I believe so; not because we do not want to win, but simply because we are not able to do so. Our army is small and worn out and does not have surplus forces. In this situation, every day that the war continues, our situation will get worse.”Brik believed that “the ‘Israeli’ army and the ‘state’ will collapse from within.”He further noted that “the collapse of the ‘state’ is only a matter of time because we may lose it if a comprehensive regional war breaks out here as well.“The leaders, at the political and military levels, who are leading the war in Gaza, do not want to acknowledge the difficult facts for which they bear responsibility. They have only one agenda, which is to continue fighting at any cost, because this alone guarantees them the ability to retain their positions for another short period.”Brik went on to explain that “you cannot talk to anyone. They have a deep hatred within themselves because of the failure they brought to ‘Israel’, and they continue to fight without a basis and without rational thinking. In the end, it will lead to the collapse of ‘Israel’. They must be stopped, as they are leading the people of ‘Israel’ like sheep to the slaughter; this is a group that is completely out of its mind and gone off the rails. They do not want to save the state, but rather to save themselves and remain in power.”In parallel, Brik pointed out that everything he warned about is happening, as the “Israeli” army recently entered Rafah.“We are losing countries of the world at a speed we have never known before. Our relations with the Egyptians may also be severed, and we will add the Egyptian army to the list of our enemies.”Brik concluded by blasting “the ministers and members of the Knesset from the coalition [who] live in the ‘monastery of silence.’“Their resounding silence is ‘the silence of the sheep.’ They are witnesses to ‘Israel’s’ security and economic deterioration, its international relations, and the strength of society. However, they chose to stand aside in silence so that the security of their professional lives and personal security would not be harmed, which is the most important thing."