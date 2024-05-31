Sanctions Prolonging Syria Crisis, Iran Warns

Islam Times - Iran’s UN ambassador denounced the Western sanctions for exacerbating the plight of the most vulnerable segments of the Syrian society, prolonging the crisis, and worsening the suffering endured by the Syrian population.

Saeed Iravani delivered a statement before the UN Security Council regarding the situation in Syria on May 30.“The humanitarian and economic situation in the Syrian Arab Republic remains dire and the Syrian people suffer from profound economic challenges. After 13 years of conflict, as the UN report indicates, the humanitarian community faces its most challenging funding landscape. The Humanitarian Response Plan for 2024 is only 8 percent funded significantly less at this time than last year,” the Iranian ambassador said.“The continuance of the destructive policy of unilateral sanctions exacerbates the plight of the most vulnerable segments of society and serves only to prolong the crisis and worsen the suffering endured by the Syrian population,” he deplored.“Unfortunately, Western countries have ignored the dire situation on the ground and continue to pursue their political agenda at all costs. They utilize sanctions as a tool to achieve their objectives, even at the expense of ordinary people who suffer as a result. Due to the complex and extensive nature of unilateral sanctions, the alleged humanitarian exemptions often prove ineffective and pointless,” Iravani added.“We welcome the sovereign decision of the Syrian government to renew the permission granted to the United Nations and its specialized agencies to use the ‘Bab al-Salama’ and ‘Al-Ra'I’ crossings for an additional three months, until 13 August 2024 to deliver humanitarian aid to civilians in northwest Syria,” the Iranian ambassador added, noting, “We hope this support will ensure sufficient and predictable funding, and that donors will fulfill their pledges. We commend the tireless efforts of UN agencies and humanitarian partners in their work towards alleviating the suffering of the Syrian people.”Stressing the need to prevent the diversion of aid to terrorist organizations in the northwest regions of Syria and ensure transparent and non-discriminatory distribution of aid, Iravani said, “We also emphasize the need for unhindered humanitarian access, through cross-line routes, and in full coordination with the Syrian government. Providing immediate aid is crucial, however, it is not a sustainable solution in the long term.”“Efforts must focus on rebuilding critical infrastructure to create conditions for the safe return of refugees and internally displaced persons. Given the burden that neighboring countries, particularly Lebanon, have carried during the crisis, the return of refugees and internally displaced people to their respective homes in Syria should not be politicized or used as leverage against the Syrian government,” he underlined.