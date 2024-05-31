Sayyed Nasrallah: Crossing into North Palestine Strategic Victory, Defeating ’Israel’ A Lebanese Interest

Islam Times - Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered a speech on Friday, May 31, 2024, at the commemoration honoring the distinguished scholar Sheikh Ali Kourani.

Sayyed Nasrallah began his speech by offering his heartfelt condolences to the family of late Sheikh Ali Kourani.His Eminence highlighted Sheikh Kourani's extensive efforts in religious preaching, noting, “Sheikh Kourani made significant contributions to religious outreach, extending from Iraq to Kuwait, Lebanon, Iran and many African and Arab countries”.He continued, “His Eminence Sheikh Ali Kourani was a multifaceted individual: a teacher, writer, poet, resistance fighter and rebel. He bore the wounds of his struggles and was the proud father of a martyr”.The Resistance Leader emphasized Sheikh Kourani's innovative contributions, stating, "One of his major achievements was the introduction of modern technologies into the Hawza and the Islamic library, particularly the Ahl Al-Bayt Library."Reflecting on Sheikh Kourani's broad perspective, Sayyed Nasrallah remarked, “In his jihadist endeavors, Sheikh Kourani's interest in the affairs of the nation was both broad and comprehensive”.Sayyed Nasrallah also underscored Sheikh Kourani's far-reaching vision, saying, “Sheikh Kourani did not confine himself to specific issues or geographical boundaries. He was a pioneer, one of the founders of the Islamic movement that began in Iraq in the sixties”.The Secretary General reflected on the late seventies, stating, “Sheikh Kourani was one of the founders of the early stages of covert jihadi activities”.“In 1979, Sheikh Kourani survived an assassination attempt. The bullet remained lodged in his head for over forty years until his passing,” he continued.Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized Sheikh Kourani's unwavering belief in the Resistance, noting, "His commitment was absolute. He sacrificed his son, martyr Sheikh Yasser, a key member of the initial team who formed a vital link with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG], for this cause”.The Resistance Leader highlighted Sheikh Kourani's dedication to Palestine, saying, “Sheikh Kourani's commitment to Palestine, from the river to the sea, was unequivocal”.The Hezbollah Chief declared, “We firmly believe that the 'Israeli' entity has no future in our region”.Expressing solidarity, Sayyed Nasrallah conveyed Hezbollah’s condolences to the Yemeni people, lamenting, "We extend our deepest sympathies for the martyrdom of dozens in the British-US aggression."He acknowledged the Yemeni stance, stating, “From the beginning, Yemen has made it clear that American aggression will not diminish their support for Palestine and Gaza."Discussing the ongoing conflict, Sayyed Nasrallah remarked, “The battle in Gaza continues. The world stands helpless due to US protection, with some still relying on the international community for deterrence and protection”.His Eminence posed a critical question, asking, “Does the international community exist to prevent the atrocities in Palestine?”Elsewhere in his speech, Sayyed Nasrallah criticized “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government, saying, "Netanyahu and his followers persist in their genocidal war amidst the silence of nations and leaders. However, these crimes have thankfully awakened global awareness."He observed, “For the first time, we sense a significant expansion of the resistance front”.Commenting on Netanyahu's actions, Sayyed Nasrallah stated, "In his relentless pursuit of war, Netanyahu is clearly exacerbating the situation for the entity."Nonetheless, the SG acknowledged international support for Palestine, stating, “The condemnation of aggression and massacres, along with the recognition of the Palestinian State by many countries, is a notable blessing of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood”.Relatedly, Sayyed Nasrallah asserted, “‘Israel’ has failed to achieve its objectives in Gaza and continues to bear significant losses”.He elaborated, “The statements made by [Gadi] Eisenkot, a member of the [‘Israeli’] war cabinet, former chief of staff and the architect of the ‘Dahiya doctrine’, reflect the current exhaustion of the ‘Israeli’ army”.The Resistance Chief highlighted a pivotal outcome, asserting, “One of the most significant results of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood is this global awakening.”He further noted, “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood is a battle of existence and destiny. An 'Israeli' victory in this conflict would have dire consequences for all the peoples of the region, whereas its defeat would lead to significant changes for the region and its inhabitants”.In a related context, Sayyed Nasrallah observed, “A victory in this conflict will bring positive impacts to the region on all fronts.”His Eminence emphasized, “We must all perceive this war as an existential and decisive struggle,” adding, “This battle will shape the future of Lebanon”.The SG underlined, “This conflict involves everyone, and anyone capable of contributing must do so. Just as this battle is vital for Palestine, it will also influence Lebanon’s future, including its water and oil resources.”“The US veto is the reason the international community has failed to halt the ‘Israeli’ genocide in Gaza,” Sayyed Nasrallah highlighted, asserting, “The Americans are complicit in Lebanon’s energy crisis.The Resistance Leader noted, “The governor of the ‘Israeli’ Central Bank has warned of an impending disaster, and military commanders and senior officials within the entity have spoken of ongoing crises and disasters.”He noted, “The governor of the ‘Israeli’ Central Bank has warned of disaster, and military commanders and senior officials within the entity have spoken of ongoing crises and disasters.”His Eminence highlighted, “Eisenkot acknowledges that an entire division, consisting of several brigades, of the Zionist army is engaged in fierce battles against a Hamas battalion in Jabalia, signifying the intensity of the conflict”.Furthermore, the SG stated, “Our fighters recently demonstrated their capability by seizing control of an 'Israeli' post near the border”.Also in his speech, Sayyed Nasrallah tackled Lebanese internal affairs and underscored, "While we are the largest party in Lebanon, we have refrained from asserting that we represent the majority of the Lebanese populace”.He emphasized, "Lebanon's stance aligns with providing support and participating in the broader struggle that determines the fate of Palestine, Lebanon, and the entire region at a strategic level."Moreover, the Resistance Chief challenged the misconception, stating, "Claims that all Lebanese oppose this battle are unfounded. Are not all the fallen martyrs and the numerous fighters at the front Lebanese?"Sayyed Nasrallah condemned the foreign vetoes and interferences in the presidential file, stating, "Some claim that Hezbollah is linking the presidential file to the Gaza file, although we have said that they are unrelated."He pointed out, “The domestic disputes and foreign vetoes blocked the presidential vote for a year prior to October 7, 2023”.The Secretary General concluded his speech by emphasizing, “We are very keen on finalizing the domestic junctures, and dialogue is the only way”.