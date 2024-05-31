0
Friday 31 May 2024 - 21:29

Hezbollah Targets Israeli Sites, Troops with Rockets, Artillery Shells

Story Code : 1138915
Hezbollah said its operations come in support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and their brave and honorable resistance and in response to the Israeli attacks on the southern Lebanese villages.

At 1:15 pm local time, Hezbollah targeted a deployment of Israeli soldiers in the vicinity of the Har Addir site with artillery shells, achieving direct hits, Al Mayadeen reported.

At 5:50 pm, Hezbollah fighters targeted a deployment of Israeli soldiers in the vicinity of the Jal al-Allam site with artillery shells. The Hezbollah fighters later targeted the al-Ramtha site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Chouba Hills with rocket artillery.

At 6:35 pm, the resistance fighters targeted the Zebdine site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery and later targeted the Zari't barracks at 8:00 pm.

At 11:00 pm, Hezbollah fighters targeted a building used by Israeli occupation soldiers in the al-Manara settlement with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly. The resistance said the operation was in response to the Israeli aggression on the town square of Houla.
