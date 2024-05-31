Yemen Launches Retaliatory Attack on US Warship: Spokesman

Islam Times - The Yemeni military forces have conducted a missile attack on an American aircraft carrier in retaliation for the most recent US and UK strikes against Yemen, a spokesman said.

In a televised statement on Friday, Yemeni army spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the Yemeni forces launched a missile attack on the US aircraft carrier Eisenhower in the Red Sea in response to US-UK strikes on the Yemeni provinces of Sana’a, Hodeidah and Taiz, Reuters reported.Joint UK-US airstrikes against Yemen have killed at least 16 people and wounded 35 others on Thursday.The US FA-18 fighter jets involved in the strikes were launched from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier in the Red Sea, officials said. Other US warships in the region also participated.“We confirm this brutal aggression against Yemen as punishment for its position in support of Gaza, in support of Israel to continue its crimes of genocide against the wounded, besieged and steadfast Gaza Strip,” Mohammed Abdulsalam, the chief negotiator of Yemen's National Salvation Government, wrote on X, according to The Guardian.Yemen has expressed support for the Palestinians' struggle against Israeli occupation since the regime's onslaught on Gaza in October 2023. The Yemeni Armed Forces have targeted Israeli, US, and British ships in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, prompting some shipping companies to take detours around southern Africa to avoid the Red Sea, which handles about 12 percent of global maritime trade.The Yemeni army has reassured that only Israeli, US, and British ships are targeted, ensuring the safety of other countries' cargoes.