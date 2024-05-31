0
Friday 31 May 2024 - 21:31

Yemen Launches Retaliatory Attack on US Warship: Spokesman

Story Code : 1138916
Yemen Launches Retaliatory Attack on US Warship: Spokesman
In a televised statement on Friday, Yemeni army spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the Yemeni forces launched a missile attack on the US aircraft carrier Eisenhower in the Red Sea in response to US-UK strikes on the Yemeni provinces of Sana’a, Hodeidah and Taiz, Reuters reported.

Joint UK-US airstrikes against Yemen have killed at least 16 people and wounded 35 others on Thursday.

The US FA-18 fighter jets involved in the strikes were launched from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier in the Red Sea, officials said. Other US warships in the region also participated.

“We confirm this brutal aggression against Yemen as punishment for its position in support of Gaza, in support of Israel to continue its crimes of genocide against the wounded, besieged and steadfast Gaza Strip,” Mohammed Abdulsalam, the chief negotiator of Yemen's National Salvation Government, wrote on X, according to The Guardian.

Yemen has expressed support for the Palestinians' struggle against Israeli occupation since the regime's onslaught on Gaza in October 2023. The Yemeni Armed Forces have targeted Israeli, US, and British ships in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, prompting some shipping companies to take detours around southern Africa to avoid the Red Sea, which handles about 12 percent of global maritime trade.

The Yemeni army has reassured that only Israeli, US, and British ships are targeted, ensuring the safety of other countries' cargoes.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: Crossing into North Palestine Strategic Victory, Defeating ’Israel’ A Lebanese Interest
Sayyed Nasrallah: Crossing into North Palestine Strategic Victory, Defeating ’Israel’ A Lebanese Interest
'All Eyes on Rafah' Slogan Shared by More than 47M People on Social Media
31 May 2024
French Law Maker Says "Stand on Right Side" of History
French Law Maker Says "Stand on Right Side" of History
31 May 2024
Yemen Launches Retaliatory Attack on US Warship: Spokesman
Yemen Launches Retaliatory Attack on US Warship: Spokesman
31 May 2024
War on Gaza To Cost “Israel” $67 Billion By 2025
War on Gaza To Cost “Israel” $67 Billion By 2025
31 May 2024
Yemen Vows “Very Painful” Retaliation After US-UK Strikes Claim Over a Dozen Lives
Yemen Vows “Very Painful” Retaliation After US-UK Strikes Claim Over a Dozen Lives
31 May 2024
Slovenia’s Gov’t Recognizes Palestinian State
Slovenia’s Gov’t Recognizes Palestinian State
31 May 2024
Iran: Ali Larijani Enters Presidential Race
Iran: Ali Larijani Enters Presidential Race
31 May 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Refers to Resistance as Distinguished Identity of Syria
Ayatollah Khamenei Refers to Resistance as Distinguished Identity of Syria
30 May 2024
Nikkie Haley
Nikkie Haley's Message on Israeli Artillery Shell Condemned Globally
30 May 2024
China Backs Full Sovereignty for Palestine : Xi Jinping
China Backs Full Sovereignty for Palestine : Xi Jinping
30 May 2024
Eisenkot: Bibi Failed, “Israel” Needs Elections This Year
Eisenkot: Bibi Failed, “Israel” Needs Elections This Year
30 May 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei to Pro-Palestinian US Students: You Are Standing on The Right Side of History
Ayatollah Khamenei to Pro-Palestinian US Students: You Are Standing on The Right Side of History
30 May 2024