0
Friday 31 May 2024 - 21:34

Biden Allows Ukraine to Hit Russian Targets with US Arms

Story Code : 1138918
Biden Allows Ukraine to Hit Russian Targets with US Arms
Several US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told multiple media outlets on Thursday that Kyiv would be allowed to use the weapons on the border of the Kharkiv region which came under renewed Russian attack earlier this month.

The decision marks a policy shift by Biden who had refused to let Kyiv use US weapons beyond Ukraine’s borders, and comes as France and other European countries indicated Ukraine would be allowed to use their weapons on military targets inside Russia.

Kyiv will be authorized to strike military targets on the border with the Kharkiv region, where Russia has overrun a number of villages since May 10, forcing the evacuation of thousands of residents, Al Jazeera reported.

“The president recently directed his team to ensure that Ukraine is able to use US-supplied weapons for counter-fire purposes in the Kharkiv region so Ukraine can hit back against Russian forces that are attacking them or preparing to attack them,” a US official told the Reuters, AFP and The Associated Press news agencies.

Amid the debate, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday warned of “serious consequences”, stressing his country’s nuclear strength, if Ukraine’s Western allies loosened their policy.

Russia’s RIA agency cited Andrei Kartapolov, the head of the Russian lower house’s defense committee, as saying on Friday that Moscow will retaliate asymmetrically to Ukrainian attacks on its territory using weapons provided by the United States.

Kartapolov said Biden’s decision to allow limited missile strikes inside Russia with US weapons would not impact Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been urging Kyiv’s allies to allow it to use their longer-range weaponry to hit targets on Russian soil amid a surge in attacks this month, particularly on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, some 30 kilometers from the border with Russia.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: Crossing into North Palestine Strategic Victory, Defeating ’Israel’ A Lebanese Interest
Sayyed Nasrallah: Crossing into North Palestine Strategic Victory, Defeating ’Israel’ A Lebanese Interest
'All Eyes on Rafah' Slogan Shared by More than 47M People on Social Media
31 May 2024
French Law Maker Says "Stand on Right Side" of History
French Law Maker Says "Stand on Right Side" of History
31 May 2024
Yemen Launches Retaliatory Attack on US Warship: Spokesman
Yemen Launches Retaliatory Attack on US Warship: Spokesman
31 May 2024
War on Gaza To Cost “Israel” $67 Billion By 2025
War on Gaza To Cost “Israel” $67 Billion By 2025
31 May 2024
Yemen Vows “Very Painful” Retaliation After US-UK Strikes Claim Over a Dozen Lives
Yemen Vows “Very Painful” Retaliation After US-UK Strikes Claim Over a Dozen Lives
31 May 2024
Slovenia’s Gov’t Recognizes Palestinian State
Slovenia’s Gov’t Recognizes Palestinian State
31 May 2024
Iran: Ali Larijani Enters Presidential Race
Iran: Ali Larijani Enters Presidential Race
31 May 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Refers to Resistance as Distinguished Identity of Syria
Ayatollah Khamenei Refers to Resistance as Distinguished Identity of Syria
30 May 2024
Nikkie Haley
Nikkie Haley's Message on Israeli Artillery Shell Condemned Globally
30 May 2024
China Backs Full Sovereignty for Palestine : Xi Jinping
China Backs Full Sovereignty for Palestine : Xi Jinping
30 May 2024
Eisenkot: Bibi Failed, “Israel” Needs Elections This Year
Eisenkot: Bibi Failed, “Israel” Needs Elections This Year
30 May 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei to Pro-Palestinian US Students: You Are Standing on The Right Side of History
Ayatollah Khamenei to Pro-Palestinian US Students: You Are Standing on The Right Side of History
30 May 2024