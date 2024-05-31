0
Friday 31 May 2024 - 21:41

Israel’s Withdrawal from Gaza’s Jabalia Camp Leaves Trail of Destruction

The Israeli forces have pulled out of much of northern Gaza, particularly the Jabalia refugee camp. But they can still go back whenever they want. Perhaps the most accurate description of what’s going on right now is a tactical withdrawal, Al Jazeera reported.

While the Israeli forces withdrew from the area, they did not announce an end to military operations in northern Gaza. This means there is a chance of them going back, with a very high likelihood of killing more people and causing more destruction.

“Decisive international action” –including sanctions and an arms embargo– must be imposed on Israel over its widely condemned assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah, dozens of UN experts have demanded.

Meanwhile, the US State Department claimed that Israel’s attack on Rafah is not a “major operation”, even though thousands of troops are in the area, dozens of Palestinians have been killed, and one million people displaced.

A UN agency said about 18,500 pregnant Palestinian women are fleeing Rafah’s “unrelenting nightmare”.

At least 36,224 Palestinians have been killed and 81,777 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza since October 7, 2023.
