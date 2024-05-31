Kremlin: US Weapons Already Used in Attempts to Strike Russia

Islam Times - Attempts to strike Russian territory with US weapons are already being made, clearly indicating Washington’s involvement in the Ukraine conflict, Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the Russian president, said on Friday.

"We are aware that attempts to strike Russian territory with American-made weapons are already being made. This is sufficient for us, and it clearly demonstrates the extent of the United States' involvement in this conflict," he told journalists.Earlier, a US State Department representative told Sputnik that President Joe Biden had authorized Ukraine to use American weapons for counter-battery operations against targets on Russian territory that threaten the Kharkov region, while maintaining the ban on the use of ATACMS tactical missiles and other long-range strike systems.The Kremlin agrees with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's opinion that Europe has entered an intermediate stage of preparing for war with Russia."We agree. There is absolute inflaming of pro-war sentiments and a deliberate stirring up of pre-war hysteria. And all of this, of course, cannot but have the most negative impact on the overall situation. The escalation of tensions continues," Peskov said in response to journalists' questions about whether the Kremlin agrees with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's statement that the longer the range of weapons that the West provides to Kiev, the further the Russian Army will advance.Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto previously said that NATO wants to increase its coordination role in supplying weapons to Ukraine and training its soldiers. Thirty-one countries support this decision, but Hungary does not want to and will not participate. Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that in this manner, NATO is "sliding" into the conflict.