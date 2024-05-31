0
Friday 31 May 2024 - 21:48

China Will Not Attend Ukraine Peace Conference in Switzerland

Story Code : 1138923
China Will Not Attend Ukraine Peace Conference in Switzerland
According to them, the invitation was declined because the conditions for Beijing to take part were not met, including the participation of Russia, Reuters reported, citing sources.  

China told diplomats earlier this week that the conditions which were not met included that the conference should be recognized by both Moscow and Kiev, and that there should be equal participation by all parties, and fair discussion of all proposals, the source said.

The Swiss authorities plan to convene a Ukraine peace conference at the Burgenstock Resort on June 15-16. As the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs reported earlier, Bern has invited more than 160 delegations to the event, including from the G7, G20 and BRICS countries. Russia was not invited, the Swiss authorities said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that Russia will not ask to be invited if it is not wanted there. Commenting on the event, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted on April 12 that this conference is "a path to nowhere" and Moscow doesn’t see the West’s readiness for an honest dialogue.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: Crossing into North Palestine Strategic Victory, Defeating ’Israel’ A Lebanese Interest
Sayyed Nasrallah: Crossing into North Palestine Strategic Victory, Defeating ’Israel’ A Lebanese Interest
'All Eyes on Rafah' Slogan Shared by More than 47M People on Social Media
31 May 2024
French Law Maker Says "Stand on Right Side" of History
French Law Maker Says "Stand on Right Side" of History
31 May 2024
Yemen Launches Retaliatory Attack on US Warship: Spokesman
Yemen Launches Retaliatory Attack on US Warship: Spokesman
31 May 2024
War on Gaza To Cost “Israel” $67 Billion By 2025
War on Gaza To Cost “Israel” $67 Billion By 2025
31 May 2024
Yemen Vows “Very Painful” Retaliation After US-UK Strikes Claim Over a Dozen Lives
Yemen Vows “Very Painful” Retaliation After US-UK Strikes Claim Over a Dozen Lives
31 May 2024
Slovenia’s Gov’t Recognizes Palestinian State
Slovenia’s Gov’t Recognizes Palestinian State
31 May 2024
Iran: Ali Larijani Enters Presidential Race
Iran: Ali Larijani Enters Presidential Race
31 May 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Refers to Resistance as Distinguished Identity of Syria
Ayatollah Khamenei Refers to Resistance as Distinguished Identity of Syria
30 May 2024
Nikkie Haley
Nikkie Haley's Message on Israeli Artillery Shell Condemned Globally
30 May 2024
China Backs Full Sovereignty for Palestine : Xi Jinping
China Backs Full Sovereignty for Palestine : Xi Jinping
30 May 2024
Eisenkot: Bibi Failed, “Israel” Needs Elections This Year
Eisenkot: Bibi Failed, “Israel” Needs Elections This Year
30 May 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei to Pro-Palestinian US Students: You Are Standing on The Right Side of History
Ayatollah Khamenei to Pro-Palestinian US Students: You Are Standing on The Right Side of History
30 May 2024