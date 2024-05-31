Mexicans Draw the Line after Israeli Massacre at Rafah Camp

Islam Times - At the Israeli embassy in Mexico City, protesters vented their fury following the latest Israeli massacre in Gaza where airstrikes on a tent camp in Rafah murdered at least 50 people and injured 250 others.

Tear gas and battles between protesters and police defending the embassy resulted in injuries on both sides.Following verified and horrific images of decapitated Palestinian babies, and dozens burned alive in a fiery holocaust of refugee tents, pro-Palestinian demonstrations have reached a new level around the world as even Israel's Western backers have been forced to admit their own horror.Mexico's outgoing president said last week that he prefers to wait on finally recognizing the state of Palestine as the world's largest Spanish-speaking country says it is remaining neutral in the genocide.However, the tent camp attacks just pushed Mexico into becoming the third Latin American country to join the South African-led genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice at The Hague.Shortly after the massacre Israel bombed another refugee camp, which Israeli authorities had told Palestinians was a “safe area”, despite ongoing global outrage.Almost two dozen people were killed, mostly women and children.Airstrikes on tent camps, indiscriminate bombing of civilians with artillery shells, not allowing any aid into Gaza for more than three weeks: Israel continues to commit war crime upon war crime with impunity. However, many believe their day of international accountability is closer than ever.