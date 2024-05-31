Poll: Biden’s Support for Israel Costing Him Arab American Votes

Islam Times - A survey have shown that US President Joe Biden’s unreserved support for the Israeli regime amid the latter’s deadly atrocities in the Gaza Strip, has come to cost him the backing of Arab American voters in four swing states.

The study was conducted by the Washington-based Arab American Institute of 900 Arab American voters in Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.The results were out on Thursday, showing that 88 percent of the respondents disapproved of Biden’s attitude towards the war that has so far claimed the lives of more than 36,200 Palestinians, mostly women and children.According to the results, if the US presidential elections were to be held today, only 18 percent of the Arab Americans would vote for Biden versus 32 percent, who said they favored his archrival Donald Trump.The sheer fall in the Arab American support for Biden comes while 60 percent of the voters backed him in 2020, when he beat Trump.“For Biden, the most worrisome thing about these findings is what it means for him in Michigan. The state remains an integral part of his path to the 270 electoral votes he needs to win re-election,” The Washington Post wrote in an article, reflecting on the poll’s results.Earlier this year, hundreds of thousands in Michigan, Virginia, and other states cast “uncommitted” or blank votes during the Democratic primaries in protest at Biden’s position on Gaza.At Biden’s behest, the United States has been providing the Israeli regime with unbridled military and intelligence support since the onset of the Israeli war on October 7.The US has also vetoed several United Nations Security Council resolutions calling for an immediate ceasefire in the brutal military onslaught.On May 8, Biden alleged that he would freeze the US’s arms support for the Israeli regime if the latter carried out, what he called, a full-scale invasion of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.Over the past month, the regime has occupied the city’s border crossing, which serves as the main point of entry for humanitarian supplies into Gaza.It has also brought the refugee-packed city under exceedingly deadly attacks, including one against a tent camp designated for the displaced people. At least 50 Palestinians were killed in that raid.Washington, however, has refused to affect its support for Tel Aviv, claiming that the latter is yet to unleash any major offensive against the city.