Breaking News :
French Law Maker Says "Stand on Right Side" of History
Israeli Dawn Airstrikes Kill 12 Palestinians at Rafah
Syria Lambastes Brussels Conference’s Call on Syrian Refugees
Clashes Erupts After Israeli Attacks on West Bank
'All Eyes on Rafah' Slogan Shared by More than 47M People on Social Media
WHO Assembly Honors Martyred Raisi's Efforts In Healthcare
EU, US Sanction Iran's Defense Minister, Aviation Industries
German Police Open Fire at Muslim Resident for Attacking Anti-Islam Critic
Blast Jolts Kabul
Berlin Allows Ukraine to Use German Weapons against Russia
English
Indonesia
فارسی
العربية
اردو
Azəri
1 June 2024
English
Indonesia
فارسی
العربية
اردو
Azəri
Toggle navigation
Home
America
US
Latin America
Asia
Palestine
Quds Day
The Martyr of Quds
Syria
Saudi Arabia
Lebanon
Yemen
Iran
Iraq
Turkey
Bahrain
Pakistan
Afghanistan
Qatar
Jordan
United Arab Emirates
China
Australia
Europe
Russia
UK
Germany
France
Africa
Egypt
Libya
Islam World
Archive
News
Viewpoint
Interview
Cartoon
Gallery
Video
Contact Us
About us
Search
0
Friday 31 May 2024 - 21:58
Blast Jolts Kabul
Story Code : 1138928
No further information has yet been released about the incident.
Share It :
Comment
Send
Send
Latest News
Top hits
French Law Maker Says "Stand on Right Side" of History
Israeli Dawn Airstrikes Kill 12 Palestinians at Rafah
Syria Lambastes Brussels Conference’s Call on Syrian Refugees
Clashes Erupts After Israeli Attacks on West Bank
'All Eyes on Rafah' Slogan Shared by More than 47M People on Social Media
WHO Assembly Honors Martyred Raisi's Efforts In Healthcare
EU, US Sanction Iran's Defense Minister, Aviation Industries
German Police Open Fire at Muslim Resident for Attacking Anti-Islam Critic
Blast Jolts Kabul
Berlin Allows Ukraine to Use German Weapons against Russia
“Israel” Burns Children Alive in Rafah : Dozens Martyred in Tents
Chaos in Tel Aviv: At least 1 Killed, 5 Wounded in Clashes between Eritrean Migrants
Macron: Our Europe can Die, EU in Serious Danger
Istanbul Protesters Set Fire to Vicinity of Israeli Consulate
Yemeni Army Directs Attacks towards US Destroyers
Ayatollah Khamenei to Pro-Palestinian US Students: You Are Standing on The Right Side of History
US Navy Suffers Gaza Pier Setback
Mexico Seeks to Join South Africa in ICJ Case against “Israel” over Gaza Genocide
Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators Stand Firm at University of Toronto despite Trespass Notice
The Lahad Army after Liberation: Incurable Betrayals
Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: Crossing into North Palestine Strategic Victory, Defeating ’Israel’ A Lebanese Interest
'All Eyes on Rafah' Slogan Shared by More than 47M People on Social Media
31 May 2024
French Law Maker Says "Stand on Right Side" of History
31 May 2024
Yemen Launches Retaliatory Attack on US Warship: Spokesman
31 May 2024
War on Gaza To Cost “Israel” $67 Billion By 2025
31 May 2024
Yemen Vows “Very Painful” Retaliation After US-UK Strikes Claim Over a Dozen Lives
31 May 2024
Slovenia’s Gov’t Recognizes Palestinian State
31 May 2024
Iran: Ali Larijani Enters Presidential Race
31 May 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Refers to Resistance as Distinguished Identity of Syria
30 May 2024
Nikkie Haley's Message on Israeli Artillery Shell Condemned Globally
30 May 2024
China Backs Full Sovereignty for Palestine : Xi Jinping
30 May 2024
Eisenkot: Bibi Failed, “Israel” Needs Elections This Year
30 May 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei to Pro-Palestinian US Students: You Are Standing on The Right Side of History
30 May 2024