Islam Times - European External Action Service (EEAS), a European Union organization and US Department of the Treasury in seperate press releases on Friday, anounced new sanction against six Iranian individuals and three entities for alleged role in export of "drones and missiles to armed groups in the region".

In its press release on Friday, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said it has adopted restrictive measures against six Iranian individuals and three entities.EEAS claimed that people and entities targeted bt sanctions have a role in transferring drones and missiles to armed groups and entities in the West Asia and the Red Sea region and they undermines peace and security of the region.The European Union sanction imposed when it is near eight month that Israel staged an all out genocide and massacre in Gaza amid global outrages.EU also claimed that those targeted by sanction have a role in the "transfer of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to Russia.The list Include Iran's Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani and Afshin Khajeh Fard, head of Iran's Aviation Industries Organization (IAIO).The United States also on Friday issued fresh sanctions targeting Iranian entities it accused of "enabling the country's drone program."The US Department of the Treasury said its Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is targeting four entities it accused of association with OFAC-designated Rayan Roshd Afzar Company (RRA) that they belived have procured critical parts for Iran’s unmanned aerial vehicle program.OFAC also targets an Iranian executive of Iran Aviation Industries Organization (IAIO).The Treasury said Afshin Khajeh Fard, chief of IAIO, oversees its efforts to produce drones and missiles.Khajeh Fard was also sanctioned by the European Union.