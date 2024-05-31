Islam Times - In his speech at the World Health Organization's annual assembly, the Iranian Minister of Health, Treatment, and Medical Education showed a photo of the late Iranian President Martyred Ebrahim Raisi explaining Raisi's efforts in the field of health and hygiene in the last three years.

Iran's health minister arrived in Geneva, Switzerland at the head of a high-level delegation to participate in the 77th annual assembly of the World Health Organization.In this year's meeting, Dr. Bahram Eynollahi expressed his opinion on 34 specialized documents related to the health system in the form of a statement.The Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly is being held in Geneva, Switzerland, on 27 May – 1 June 2024, with the participation of 192 health ministers of the member countries.As we mourn the martyrdom of the late Iranian president, minister of foreign affairs, and other officials of the country in this difficult time, we are committed to continuing their diligent efforts in the field of health without interruption.The late president, Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, used all his efforts to serve the Iranian nation and improve the quality of life through the improvement of everyone's health.This photo shows a corner of his services to children in the field of health. Health, peace, and life were his gifts to children.As we meet here in Geneva at the World Health Assembly, acts of genocide are being committed against the Palestinian people. Eynollahi added: "Let's all work for health, health for all"."All for health, health for all" has been chosen as the theme of this year’s Health Assembly.We hope that the positive vote of the United Nations General Assembly on Palestinian membership will be an important step to recognize and guarantee the legitimate rights of Palestinians, including their right to self-determination.Iran's Health Minister emphasized the critical importance of family health and the referral system, which is currently one of the top priorities.He added: "We believe that developing family medicine educational programs with a holistic approach under the title of family's health, guarantees all dimensions of health in the family, which will ultimately lead to providing effective care, improving patient services and reducing the burden on health and treatment infrastructures."Eynollahi continued to say that with the support of the government, outpatient and inpatient services for children under 7 years old have become free in Iran.We are committed to keeping healthcare as our highest priority, and by allocating sufficient resources, to continue our remarkable progress in the health sector in the face of persistent and increasing external economic restrictions caused by illegal unilateral coercive measures. We expect the international community to stand up against illegal unilateral sanctions in healthcare.