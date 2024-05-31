Clashes Erupts After Israeli Attacks on West Bank

Islam Times - Clashes between the Zionist forces and Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, led to arrest of several Palestinian youths and leaving others wounded .

Zionist enemy forces raided on Friday dawn on several cities and towns in the occupied West Bank, resulting in the arrest of several Palestinian youths and leaving others wounded by live gunfire.According to Palestine Today agency, multiple military vehicles entered the city of Nablus from the eastern side, conducting raids in neighborhoods adjacent to the Balata camp and the northern Jabal neighborhood.Four youths were arrested after their homes were raided.In response, fighters affiliated with the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the military wing of Fatah movement, opened fire on Israeli vehicles that had infiltrated Nablus.The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported clashes during the Israeli occupation forces' incursion into Nablus, resulting in a young man being shot in the foot during confrontations on Faisal Street.Local sources also stated that during the incursion into the town of Beita south of Nablus, occupation forces measured the home of the perpetrator of the car-ramming attack at the Urta checkpoint, which resulted in the killing of two Israeli soldiers.It is believed that the incident was a martyrdom operation rather than a traffic accident, as some claimed.In the Hebron governorate, Israeli occupation forces raided the Dhahr area in the towns of Beit Ummar and Idhna south of the city, and demolished a vehicle in the village of Bireen east of the city.The head of the Bireen Village Council, Fareed Barqan, stated that the occupation forces raided the village and the "Khalat al-Furn" area last night, conducting extensive searches of homes, farms, and water wells, and demolished a legal vehicle belonging to citizen Ibrahim Barqan.In Ramallah, clashes erupted between Palestinian youths and Israeli occupation forces in the village of Kafr Malik northeast of the city.Additionally, Israeli forces stormed Shuafat refugee camp north of occupied al-Quds amid clashes between youths and occupation soldiers.