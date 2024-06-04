Iran To Reduce Commitments to JCPOA

Islam Times - The Head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami announced on Tuesday that his country is currently in the process of scaling back its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA] in accordance with a parliamentary law.

Eslami lashed out at the US for withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal and preventing the other countries from working with Iran.He further stated that the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran complies with the parliamentary law on “strategic action” for lifting of the sanctions and safeguarding national interests when it comes to the JCPOA.“According to the parliamentary law, when the other JCPOA parties fail to honor their commitments, then Iran should reduce its commitments as well,” he said.The Iranian official further underlined that “We are currently in the phase of reduction of commitments to the [JCPOA].Pointing to the periodic meetings of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors, Eslami said the quarterly and biannual reports that the IAEA gives to the Board of Governors and the UNSC certify Iran’s compliance or non-compliance with the JCPOA.The report includes two sections regarding the NPT and the Safeguards, he stated, adding, “We obey the [parliamentary law on] strategic action for the removal of sanctions when it comes to the JCPOA. Iran’s nuclear activities under the strategic action are within the framework of the Safeguards.”