0
Tuesday 4 June 2024 - 21:17

Timing for Netanyahu Address to Congress Uncertain

Story Code : 1139718
Timing for Netanyahu Address to Congress Uncertain
A US congressional leadership aide initially said Monday that Netanyahu was scheduled to speak on June 13, which falls on “Shavuot”. It also coincides with President Joe Biden’s visit to Italy for a Group of 7 summit.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said congressional leaders are looking at various options for Netanyahu to address Congress in light of the scheduling issue.

“We are trying to get this done in the next couple of weeks, and there is a sense of urgency on our side and the prime minister’s, so I hope we can get it done,” the Louisiana Republican told reporters Monday evening.

Johnson added, “We have a couple different options we are looking at — his staff and mine — so we will figure it out.”

A source familiar with the planning of the visit said Netanyahu is likely to come to Washington in July to address Congress.

The top four congressional Republican and Democratic leaders extended the invitation to Netanyahu last week, but it wasn’t clear at the time whether the Bibi’s visit to Washington would also include a meeting at the White House.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israel Used U.S.-Supplied White Phosphorus in Lebanon Attack: Daily
Israel Used U.S.-Supplied White Phosphorus in Lebanon Attack: Daily
US Sanctions ICC over Daring Verdict against Israel
US Sanctions ICC over Daring Verdict against Israel
5 June 2024
Hamas Highlights Crimes Against Palestinian Prisoners as Central Concerns of Op. Al-Aqsa Flood
Hamas Highlights Crimes Against Palestinian Prisoners as Central Concerns of Op. Al-Aqsa Flood
5 June 2024
Meta Sued for Suppressing Pro-Palestinian Posts on Instagram
Meta Sued for Suppressing Pro-Palestinian Posts on Instagram
5 June 2024
Hezbollah Warns of Severe Consequences If Israel Expands War
Hezbollah Warns of Severe Consequences If Israel Expands War
5 June 2024
IRGC Vows Revenge on Israel after Death of Adviser in Syria
IRGC Vows Revenge on Israel after Death of Adviser in Syria
5 June 2024
CIA Chief, Biden Adviser to Visit West Asia Region
CIA Chief, Biden Adviser to Visit West Asia Region
5 June 2024
Explosion Hits Israeli Regime
Explosion Hits Israeli Regime's Tze'elim military Base
5 June 2024
Fire Rages in Israeli Settlements in Occupied north
Fire Rages in Israeli Settlements in Occupied north
4 June 2024
Israel Not Serious about Clinching Truce Deal in Gaza: Hamas
Israel Not Serious about Clinching Truce Deal in Gaza: Hamas
4 June 2024
Timing for Netanyahu Address to Congress Uncertain
Timing for Netanyahu Address to Congress Uncertain
4 June 2024
Iran To Reduce Commitments to JCPOA
Iran To Reduce Commitments to JCPOA
4 June 2024
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Occupy “Israeli” Consulate in San Francisco
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Occupy “Israeli” Consulate in San Francisco
4 June 2024