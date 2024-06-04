Timing for Netanyahu Address to Congress Uncertain

Islam Times - A date for “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to Congress remains uncertain after one date initially floated was ruled out because it fell on a Jewish holiday.

A US congressional leadership aide initially said Monday that Netanyahu was scheduled to speak on June 13, which falls on “Shavuot”. It also coincides with President Joe Biden’s visit to Italy for a Group of 7 summit.House Speaker Mike Johnson said congressional leaders are looking at various options for Netanyahu to address Congress in light of the scheduling issue.“We are trying to get this done in the next couple of weeks, and there is a sense of urgency on our side and the prime minister’s, so I hope we can get it done,” the Louisiana Republican told reporters Monday evening.Johnson added, “We have a couple different options we are looking at — his staff and mine — so we will figure it out.”A source familiar with the planning of the visit said Netanyahu is likely to come to Washington in July to address Congress.The top four congressional Republican and Democratic leaders extended the invitation to Netanyahu last week, but it wasn’t clear at the time whether the Bibi’s visit to Washington would also include a meeting at the White House.