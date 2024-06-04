Mexican Mayor Killed Day After Election of Female President

Islam Times - Yolanda Sanchez Figueroa, the mayor of Cotija in western Mexico, was killed on Monday, the regional government said, hardly 24 hours after the country's first female president was elected.

Sanchez was shot down on a street, local media reported.The Michoacan state government condemned "the murder of the municipal president of Cotija, Yolanda Sanchez Figueroa," the regional Interior Ministry said on X, Anadolu Agency reported.She was kidnapped last September while leaving a shopping mall in the city of Guadalajara in the state of Jalisco, which neighbors Michoacan. She was found alive three days later.The killing of the female mayor comes after Claudia Sheinbaum, a climate scientist and the former mayor of Mexico City, won a landslide victory in the Sunday's presidential elections.