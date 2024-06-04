0
Tuesday 4 June 2024 - 21:20

Trump, EU Can End Ukraine War in 24 Hours: Hungary’s PM

Story Code : 1139722
"If Trump and the EU wanted to end the war (in Ukraine), they could have done it in 24 hours. We must not forget that the war is waged by people, and these very people, if they are willing, have every opportunity to make peace. I think that if Trump became president, he could achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine in one day, and then start talks," the prime minister told the Il Giornale newspaper, TASS reported.

According to him, the EU strategy on the Ukrainian issue has failed even from a tactical point of view. "We don't understand that we are playing with fire. We should ask ourselves what are Europe's strategic interests and demand a ceasefire. Our citizens want peace, not war, which could be a political game," Orban added.

The prime minister said that he expects a new right-wing majority in the European Parliament after the elections scheduled for June 8-9. "The current European Commission has failed on the agricultural issue, on the conflicts, on the migration issue, on the economy, and now its leadership must go.
