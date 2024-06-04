Ceremony Held in Madrid to Commemorate Late Imam Khomeini

Islam Times - A ceremony was held in Madrid, Spain, to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the passing of the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Khomeini.

Iranian nationals, Muslims of various nationalities, and a number of Spanish citizens attended the event on Tuesday, IRNA reported.Iran's Ambassador to Spain Reza Zabib addressed the ceremony.He spoke about the different aspects of Imam Khomeini's movement, which he said introduced a new discourse in the world revitalized Iran's inspirational power.The ambassador noted that Imam Khomeini helped inspire and empower many people around the world to stand up to aggression and occupation of Islamic lands, especially in Palestine.A number of Spanish signatories also addressed the event, the international aspects of Imam Khomeini's movement.