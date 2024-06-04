0
Tuesday 4 June 2024 - 21:35

Zionist Regime Behind Instability in Region: Bagheri

Bagheri made the remarks in a joint press conference with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad in Damascus on Tuesday, which came after their meeting. 

"My trip carries the message that the Islamic Republic of Iran, as in the past, stands by the resistance and against the crime and occupation of the Zionists," the acting Iran foreign minister said. 

"Iran and Syria are two companions and two colleagues and close friends in the path of bilateral cooperation and the main pillars of stability and security in the region," he added.

"Iran and Syria are proud to have cooperated for more than four decades and they know that the cause of instability in the region is the occupation and the Zionist regime," Bagheri added.

The Syrian foreign minister, for his part, said that his country will continue supporting resistance groups in the region.

"During the visit of the martyred president of Iran to Syria, we emphasized strengthening the relations between the two countries," Mekdad added.

"These relations are strategic, therefore, we insist on deepening the relations between Iran and Syria, as well as connecting other Arab countries, and we have declared our readiness for this path to continue," the top Syrian diplomat added.
