US Seeks UN Backing for Proposed Gaza Truce

Islam Times - The US has said it wants the United Nations Security Council to adopt a resolution backing the proposal outlined by President Joe Biden to end Israel's war in Gaza.

It circulated a one-page draft text to the 15-member council. A resolution needs at least nine votes in favour and no vetoes by the US, France, Britain, China or Russia to pass, Turkish TRT reported.The draft "stresses the importance of the parties adhering to the terms of the deal once agreed, with the aim of bringing about a permanent cessation of hostilities.""Numerous leaders and governments, including in the region, have endorsed this plan and we call on the Security Council to join them in calling for implementation of this deal without delay and without further conditions," US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in a statement.Israel's war on Gaza, now spanning 242 days, has killed over 36,479 Palestinians — with a staggering 71% of them being women, children and infants — leaving another 82,777 wounded, as officials tally toll of colossal human suffering.