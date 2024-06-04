Fire Rages in Israeli Settlements in Occupied north

Islam Times - Fires continue to rage in several sites across Israeli-occupied northern territories following Hezbollah attacks on Tuesday.

The Lebanese Al Mayadeen cited Israeli news website Ynet as reporting the unfolding events that have forced authorities to evacuate to settlements in al-Jalil Pandhanle, including the largest settlement in the area, Kiryat Shmona.Meanwhile, the Times of Israel reported that firefighters on early Tuesday battled blazes across northern Israel, as they continued to rage after being sparked the day before by rockets and drones that Hezbollah launched from Lebanon.nearby Lebanon. (Jalaa Marey/AFP)Firefighters on early Tuesday battled blazes across northern Israel, as they continued to rage after being sparked the day before by rockets and drones that Hezbollah launched from Lebanon. Most were brought under control by the morning.The Israel Fire and Rescue Services said overnight that over 30 firefighting crews were working to extinguish the fires, which led to the closure of several major roads in the Galilee area.A statement from the fire department stressed there was no threat to lives or homes at the time, while adding that it was “working hard to protect communities and property.”In Kiryat Shmona, firefighters spread throughout the mostly evacuated city to control the flames and protect them from reaching homes. The fire service earlier said that several yards, pergolas and the roof of at least one home were in flames.In Kibbutz Kfar Giladi, north of the city, video footage shared on social media showed a local security team battling flames encroaching on the community.Large numbers of firefighters were called to the scenes of the fires, which spread to northern parts of Kiryat Shmona, burning dangerously close to houses.Fires also broke out in the areas of Mount Adir and Amiad, where firefighters reported their main focus on preventing the blaze from jumping to the moshav of Kahal.Residents in the settlement and Margaliot were told to evacuate as the uncontrollable blazes rapidly spread across the wilderness. Local authorities in Kiryat Shmona are visiting settlers "house-by-house" ordering occupiers to evacuate, the Lebanese new network's report added.The Times of Israel further reported that 11 treated for smoke inhalation, while at least one home damaged by flames.